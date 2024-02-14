Sir Alex Ferguson gives verdict on Man Utd move for Newcastle United chief

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Alex Ferguson urged former Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold to appoint Dan Ashworth, according to reports. Bombshell news hit St James’ Park last night as it emerged the Red Devils are expected to approach Newcastle United for their sporting director. Ashworth only took over the reins on Tyneside in June 2022 following a three-year spell at Brighton.

Viewed as one of English football’s best operators, the 52-year-old has co-operated on transfer policy and overseen improvements in the club’s academy since arriving. His credentials at Brighton and the FA - where he was in charge of elite development for six years - make him the Saudi-backed regime’s top target for the role.

However, various outlets are claiming he could now be heading for a premature exit. The Athletic claim Ashworth is privately keen on the move, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe spearheading a fresh era at Old Trafford. That would leave a sour taste for Toon chiefs who headhunted the former Brighton man to lead their own revolution less than two years ago. It has also been suggested that legendary Red Devils manager Ferguson recommended Ashworth to ex-CEO Arnold.

Ashworth famously rejected an approach to join Man United before his arrival at Brighton in 2018. While still under Glazer ownership, minority stakeholder Ratcliffe has sporting control of the club and the Toon sporting director is his number one target.

Ratcliffe’s right-hand man, Sir Dave Brailsford, the man who led British Cycling to unprecedented success, also has a positive relationship with Ashworth. The latter introduced Brailsford to the Newcastle squad 18 months ago to give an in-depth lecture on sporting psychology and performance.