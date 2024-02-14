Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rio Ferdinand believes Scott McTominay has a ‘big decision’ to make this summer surrounding his future at Manchester United. The midfielder has been linked with West Ham and Newcastle United in recent times as he struggles to become a regular starter under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Despite enjoying a brilliant season in front of goal having scored eight times in all competitions, including a late winner against Aston Villa at the weekend, the 27-year-old is not one of ten Hag’s regular first-team options and Ferdinand believes that McTominay will have to decide if he wants to remain in this position this summer, or whether he wants to become a regular starter elsewhere. Speaking to TalkSport, he said: “I don’t think anyone has scored as many last-minute goals or late goals as him, as winners.

"He’s important to the squad, you can see it, it’s there for all to see in black and white. I just think he’s got a big decision to make at the end of the season, there were rumours he was leaving in the summer, I think West Ham or someone were interested in taking him when Declan Rice left and you can see that.

“I think it’s up to him because he has the decision to make: does he want to stay at Man United and be somebody that can come on and impact games at times? He’s going to get a run of games here and there because of injuries and fatigue of players, if the best players in the team are fit he may not start all the time.

“Or does he want to go elsewhere and be a main, regular player in that team, a mainstay in a team that have probably got less aspirations than Man United – and obviously the glamour and the glitz that comes with Man United – and hopefully building towards success? That’s the decision I think he’s got to make and it’s down to him. Does he want to play more football and be a regular starter, or does he want to stay at Man United and do what he’s doing?”

The Hammers recently signed Kalvin Phillips to fill the gap left by Rice, but with his loan coming to an end at the end of the season, they may turn towards McTominay as an alternative this summer. Newcastle United, meanwhile, have been heavily-linked with a move for McTominay since the summer and with reports that Joelinton could leave the club if he does not sign a new contract, he could be an option they explore when the summer transfer window opens.

