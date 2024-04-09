Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United winger Trevan Sanusi has confirmed that he will not feature again this season following injury. Sanusi, who joined the club from Birmingham City in summer, has impressed for both the Under-18’s and the Under-21’s during his time on Tyneside.

His form for the Magpies has seen him represent England Under-17’s and he was called-up by Greg Lincoln for their latest round of games. Although he had to watch a victory over Northern Ireland and a defeat to France from the bench, Sanusi was given nine minutes of action during their comfortable win over Hungary.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

WIth injury issues ravaging Eddie Howe’s first-team, fans had speculated on social media whether Sanusi would be handed a call-up to the senior side with fellow academy players like Ben Parkinson and Amadou Diallo featuring on the Magpies substitutes bench in recent times. However, this latest injury blow means Sanusi will not feature again this season.

Taking to Instagram, Sanusi wrote: “Gutted to end my season off short due to injury, will be back stronger.”

Sanusi will turn 17 in April and will be keen to impress upon his return to action. Speaking to the Gazette in March, Newcastle United Under-21’s boss Ben Dawson revealed what players in the academy set-up have to do in order to make the leap to the first-team: “It’s very much a case of wanting to give people opportunities [to make the jump].” He said.