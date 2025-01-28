Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Miguel Almiron has said his goodbyes at Newcastle United ahead of a £10million return to Atlanta United.

Almiron made his 223rd and most likely final appearance for Newcastle United in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Southampton. After the match, Almiron waved to the travelling Newcastle supporters who were chanting his name.

Although head coach Eddie Howe played down the suggestion that it was a ‘goodbye gesture’ from the Paraguayan, in reality it most likely was. Newcastle host Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off) with Almiron’s exit likely to be completed by then.

According to Sky Sports, there were ‘emotional scenes’ at the Newcastle training ground as Almiron said his goodbyes to players and staff at the club. The 30-year-old has spent the last six years at Newcastle and played a key role in helping Eddie Howe’s side qualify for the Champions League during the 2022-23 campaign.

Almiron scored 11 goals in 34 Premier League appearances that season which included a goal and player of the month award double in October. He is set to end his Newcastle career with 30 goals to his name which included a historic strike in the 4-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in October 2023 at St James’ Park.

The goal was Newcastle’s first in Champions League football in over 20 years.

Almiron is set to fly over to Atlanta - the club he joined Newcastle from for a reported £21million in 2019 - to complete his medical and finalise the transfer - signing a deal until 2029. Atlanta sources claim the deal is not yet final but is expected to go through this week with the MLS transfer window set to open on Friday, January 31.

Newcastle are yet to make a major signing so far this transfer window with outgoings the focus. Isaac Hayden, Alex Murphy, Charlie McArthur and Travis Hernes have all left the club on loan.

Almiron is set to depart permanently as is 21-year-old midfielder Jamie Miley. Miley was recalled from his loan spell at Newport County this month and is set to join National League side Hartlepool United on a permanent deal.

Miley featured for Newcastle’s first-team in pre-season but didn’t make his competitive debut for the club.