Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: Sky Sports have released footage after Fabian Schar’s controversial goal against Spurs.

Sky Sports have released footage that shows Djed Spence took 46.5 seconds to tie his laces before Fabian Schar opened the scoring for Newcastle United against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

The Magpies had shaded the opening stages and were deserved leaders when Schar nodded home Sandro Tonali’s corner. However, Spurs were left reeling after Chris Kavanagh allowed the Italian to take the corner despite Spence only just getting to his feet after tying his laces.

Speaking post-match, Frank gave his view on the incident, stating: “We conceded two goals because of two mistakes. Unfortunately, the referee was part of the mistake for the first goal.

“I’m not saying there aren’t things we can do better, but his boot is off he’s tying his shoelaces and you can clearly see from the footage afterwards that his boot comes off so he needs to do it. It’s not like we’re playing the game for ten minutes and we’re one nil up. It’s common sense to allow him time to get back in and get his boot on.

“To make it perfect, it’s Djed’s man to mark who scored. That’s why we were very animated.”

Sky Sports release Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur footage

Post-match, Sky Sports took a closer look at the incident with a stopwatch on their footage revealing that Spence had taken over three-quarters of a minute to tie his laces. Jobi McAnuff, on punditry duty in the studio, revealed his belief that allowing the corner to be taken was ‘harsh’ on Spurs.

“This was the big incident,” McAnuff said. “He gets a nick on the laces and the referee I think tried to allow him a bit of time. You can see that he takes his boot off, clearly the referee at this point says ‘that’s enough time, 30 seconds play on’.

“I feel it’s harsh on Spurs as I believe he’s playing an important part in terms of where that ball is going to be delivered which is right here, that is where Djed Spence would be. For me, I think the referee should have given him a little more time to get in but I know there is going to be an argument against that.”

He added: “I just felt that the fact that the linesman was in such close proximity, he could have just sent a radio over to say ‘give him another five or ten seconds to get back in’. I think it is harsh I have got to be honest.”

The ultimate beneficiary of the decision was Schar as he rose above the defence to plant a header past Antonin Kinsky and fire his side into the lead. The defender admitted post-match that he didn’t register Spence being out of position and that he was full focussed on getting his head first to the ball.

“I didn’t know that it was a rule that you have to wait if somebody has to do their laces,” Schar told Sky Sports. “I actually didn’t even see where he was.

“I don’t think that would have made a difference. We were just focussed on what we trained on what we wanted to do and the corner [from Tonali] was perfect.”