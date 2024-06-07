Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sky Sports has removed its report that Newcastle United are one of six Premier League clubs ‘under pressure’ to sell players before June 30.

On Thursday, Sky Sports reported that Newcastle United are one of six Premier League clubs ‘under pressure’ to sell key players before June 30.

The report claimed Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Aston Villa and newly promoted Leicester City are ‘under pressure of losing a key asset or two before the changeover into the new financial year’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This came as clubs look to adhere to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, which limit losses to £105million over a three-year period. The end of the current year for PSR calculations is June 30, meaning any clubs needing to reduce losses will have to sell assets in order to avoid punishment. Sky Sports described the June 30 deadline as a ‘mini transfer deadline day’ for clubs.

Now the report has been removed from Sky Sports’ social media channels.

Newcastle refrained from commenting on the report but last month head coach Eddie Howe claimed the club would have to sell players this summer transfer window, which opens on June 14.

Both Everton and Nottingham Forest were deducted points in 2023-24 for breaching PSR. And the suggestion from Thursday’s report was that Newcastle and the other five clubs would have to sell at least one key player in order to remain compliant with the Premier League’s financial rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad