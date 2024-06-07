Sky Sports 'U-turn' after Newcastle United, Everton & Aston Villa transfer bombshell claim
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Thursday, Sky Sports reported that Newcastle United are one of six Premier League clubs ‘under pressure’ to sell key players before June 30.
The report claimed Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Aston Villa and newly promoted Leicester City are ‘under pressure of losing a key asset or two before the changeover into the new financial year’.
This came as clubs look to adhere to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, which limit losses to £105million over a three-year period. The end of the current year for PSR calculations is June 30, meaning any clubs needing to reduce losses will have to sell assets in order to avoid punishment. Sky Sports described the June 30 deadline as a ‘mini transfer deadline day’ for clubs.
Now the report has been removed from Sky Sports’ social media channels.
Newcastle refrained from commenting on the report but last month head coach Eddie Howe claimed the club would have to sell players this summer transfer window, which opens on June 14.
Both Everton and Nottingham Forest were deducted points in 2023-24 for breaching PSR. And the suggestion from Thursday’s report was that Newcastle and the other five clubs would have to sell at least one key player in order to remain compliant with the Premier League’s financial rules.
The Gazette understands that Newcastle are not considering selling top assets such as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, who have attracted transfer interest. But Guimaraes’ £100million release clause risks taking matters out of the club’s hands if triggered before the June 30 ‘deadline’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.