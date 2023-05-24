News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Newcastle United given massive ticket allocation for Rangers pre-season clash

Eddie Howe will take Newcastle United to Ibrox Stadium for the first time in almost a decade when they face Rangers on Tuesday, July 18 (7:45pm kick-off).

By Joe Buck
Published 24th May 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United face Rangers in Allan McGregor’s testimonial match and will be backed by a massive away following at Ibrox. The club have announced that Rangers have given them an allocation of 8,000 tickets for the game with supporters set to be housed in the entire Broomloan Stand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets for the game will go on sale to season ticket holders with 50+ loyalty points at 10am on Thursday, May 25. The game will also be broadcast on NUFC TV and Rangers TV with the club set to announce streaming details in due course.

Speaking about the clash with Rangers, Howe said: "A trip to Rangers will present a strong challenge at what will be an important time in our summer preparations.

Most Popular

"Any time Rangers play at Ibrox, you expect competitive football, and we hope to contribute to a great occasion in honour of Allan McGregor's achievements with the club."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A percentage of proceeds from the game will be donated to charities of McGregor’s choosing.