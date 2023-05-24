Newcastle United face Rangers in Allan McGregor’s testimonial match and will be backed by a massive away following at Ibrox. The club have announced that Rangers have given them an allocation of 8,000 tickets for the game with supporters set to be housed in the entire Broomloan Stand.

Tickets for the game will go on sale to season ticket holders with 50+ loyalty points at 10am on Thursday, May 25. The game will also be broadcast on NUFC TV and Rangers TV with the club set to announce streaming details in due course.

Speaking about the clash with Rangers, Howe said: "A trip to Rangers will present a strong challenge at what will be an important time in our summer preparations.

"Any time Rangers play at Ibrox, you expect competitive football, and we hope to contribute to a great occasion in honour of Allan McGregor's achievements with the club."

