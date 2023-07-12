17-goal ex-Newcastle United star wanted in shock £25m transfer by Saudi Arabian club
Premier League transfer news: Saudi Arabian clubs have already made a splash this summer and Al-Hilal are reportedly eyeing one of the division’s top strikers.
Following the arrivals of Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly from Wolves and Chelsea respectively this summer, Al-Hilal are looking to sign yet another of the Premier League’s top names. According to Sky Sports, Al-Hilal have submitted a £25.5m bid for former Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Having struggled in previous seasons in the top-flight, Mitrovic netted 14 goals in the league for Fulham last year, taking his tally to 57 in league football over the last two campaigns. The report also states that the Serbian is open to a move to Saudi Arabia.
Mitrovic spent three years contracted to Newcastle United, scoring 17 times in 72 appearances for the club before joining the Cottagers for an initial fee of £22m - one that could rise to £27m - in summer 2018. The Magpies defeated Al-Hilal, who are now owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, 5-0 in Riyadh in December courtesy of braces from Miguel Almiron and Joelinton and a late Dylan Stephenson strike.