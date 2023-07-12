Following the arrivals of Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly from Wolves and Chelsea respectively this summer, Al-Hilal are looking to sign yet another of the Premier League’s top names. According to Sky Sports, Al-Hilal have submitted a £25.5m bid for former Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Having struggled in previous seasons in the top-flight, Mitrovic netted 14 goals in the league for Fulham last year, taking his tally to 57 in league football over the last two campaigns. The report also states that the Serbian is open to a move to Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad