Spotted! Newcastle United attacker pictured BACK in first-team training ahead of Liverpool trip
Newcastle United frontman Andy Carroll has been pictured BACK in first-team training with the rest of Steve Bruce’s main group.
By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 16:39
The striker will not be available for the weekend trip to former club Liverpool, with Steve Bruce this week revealing the player is likely to return at the end of September, or even into October.
Carroll is understood to be taking part in non-contact training at Benton with the players as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery in April.