Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for a busy summer transfer window.

Newcastle United have once again been linked with a Serie A midfielder that helped Atalanta to their historic Europa League Final win against Bayer Leverkusen in midweek.

The Serie A club secured their first European competition win as former Everton and Fulham winger Ademola Lookman struck a stunning hat-trick to help his side to a 3-0 win over Xabi Alonso’s men at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. For Newcastle supporters, the game may well have given some insight into why the Magpies were so keen on a move for Atalanta’s Brazilian midfielder Ederson after he put in a combative display in the heart of Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United were strongly linked with a move for the 24-year-old during the January transfer window and are believed to retain an interest in the former Corinthians and Salernitana star after monitoring his progress with several visits to the Gewiss Stadium over recent months. An asking price of around £30m was suggested during the transfer window but United’s battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations meant a move failed to come to fruition.

The midfielder, who was also linked to Serie A giants Juventus, opened up on the speculation in an interview with Sky Italia earlier this season as he said: "Being looked for by big clubs like Juventus? This is normal when the transfer market opens, for some situations to come up. It happened in Brazil, it happened when I was at Salernitana. For me, it's better this way, it means that I'm doing well and that there are many people watching me. It always happens with the market but the most important thing is to do well at Atalanta and I'm doing very well here.”

With the season now over and thoughts turning towards the summer transfer window, The Mirror have reported Newcastle are still keen on a move for Ederson - although has revealed they will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur as they look to boost their midfield ranks after suffering underwhelming seasons. Spurs are believed to be considering Ederson as a replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is expected to leave the club this summer and the Red Devils were said to have watched the Brazilian as doubt remains over the future of Casemiro and on-loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.