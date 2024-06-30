Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from across the Premier League as Newcastle United prepare for two departures.

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as frontrunners to win the race to sign highly-rated Leeds United youngster Archie Gray.

The 18-year-old midfielder has quickly established himself in Daniel Farke’s side after making his senior debut in a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on the opening day of last season. That would be the first of 52 appearances in all competitions throughout what proved to be a disappointing campaign for the Whites as they missed out on an immediate return to the Premier League thanks to a play-off final defeat against Southampton.

Their failure to secure promotion into the top tier has reportedly forced Leeds into the sale of at least one of their key players to make up some of the financial shortfall caused by facing a second successive season in English football’s second tier. The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Illan Meslier and Wilfried Gnonto have all been linked with moves away from Elland Road - but it is England Under-21 star Gray who is reportedly closest to a departure.

Despite links with the likes of Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, Gray was believed to be closing in on a move to Brentford over the weekend after the Bees made a reported £40m offer for the youngster. However, Sunday brought a further update from The Athletic’s David Ornstein as he confirmed the bid had been rejected and revealed Spurs are now moving forwards with their own attempts to lure Gray away from Leeds.

He posted on social media outlet X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Tottenham working on deal to sign Archie Gray from Leeds after Brentford offer turned down. Talks ongoing with expectation on all sides agreement can be reached but nothing finalised yet. (The) 18-year-old leaning towards joining Tottenham if he leaves Leeds.”

Crystal Palace icon could land cut-price Premier League return

Wilfried Zaha could return to the Premier League in a bargain move amid speculation over his future at Galatasaray.

Just over 12 months have passed since the former Manchester United winger brought an end to his second spell with the Eagles and made a free transfer move to Turkey. Speaking to TNT Sports about his departure, Zaha said: “There were the younger players coming through and I felt as though it gave them an opportunity to shine as well. I had been at Crystal Palace for a long time – I felt like I accomplished everything I could there. It was always my dream to play Champions League, so to get that opportunity finally was something that I couldn’t turn down. I had to wave goodbye to Crystal Palace – the club I loved for many years. I still love them, but it’s a new adventure for me.”

Unai Emery has spoken previously of his admiration for Wilfried Zaha. | Getty Images

The Mirror have now reported the Super Lig giants are keen to get Zaha’s reported £300,000-a-week wages off their books and will allow the Ivory Coast international to depart the club for a ‘nominal fee’ in order to hasten a move. The Palace legend scored 10 goals and provided five assists in all competitions during what could now be his only season with Galatasaray as they saw off arch rivals Fenerbahce to land the Super Lig title for a second consecutive year.