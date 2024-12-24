Newcastle United’s hopes of returning to European football after a one-season absence have been boosted ahead of their Boxing Day home clash with top six rivals Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe’s side have reacted well to their disappointing 4-2 defeat at Brentford earlier this month by taking maximum points from a home game against struggling Leicester City and Saturday’s visit to Ipswich Town.

There has also been an upturn in United’s form in front of goal after they plundered their way to a combined eight goals in the consecutive victories.

Another route to Europe moved a step closer when Sandro Tonali scored twice in last week’s 3-1 win in a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie with Brentford that helped set up a two-legged semi-final meeting with Arsenal.

With crucial league fixtures against Aston Villa and Manchester United lying ahead, we take a look at the latest predicted Premier League table with the help of the stats experts at OPTA.

2 . Ipswich Town Predicted position: 19th - Predicted points: 29 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Leicester City Predicted position: 18th - Predicted points: 32 | Getty Images Photo Sales