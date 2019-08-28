Steve Bruce discusses loan interest in Newcastle United rising star – as he admits the 19-year-old is 'ready' for his Magpies debut
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce believes teenager Matty Longstaff is ‘ready’ for his debut – that’s why he’s kept him at St James’s Park.
The 19-year-old looks set to start this evening’s Carabao Cup clash against Leicester City with United set to be severely depleted due to their Premier League exploits against Spurs on Sunday.
The main beneficiary of that looks like being Longstaff, younger brother of £50m-rated Sean Longstaff.
So, is he ready for his Magpies bow?
“I think he is ready. He's good enough,” said Bruce.
“He's bright, he's tenacious, can score a goal - he's got all the stuff you need to succeed.
“He’s got a huge desire to do well like his brother. His brother's running statistics on Saturday were enormous - absolutely enormous. I'll just remind of him of that, what he's got to live up to!”
United are likely to be without Miguel Almiron, Joelinton, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Christian Atsu this evening – all of whom have knocks – and are joined by Allan Saint-Maximin, Dwight Gayle, Florian Lejeune and Andy Carroll on the sidelines.
That lengthy list further underlines the importance of keeping the younger of the Longstaff brothers on Tyneside.
“There were one or two who enquired about him on loan, but I wanted him to stay with us after what I'd seen in China,” added Bruce.
“I wanted him to stay with us - since that day in China, he's been with us, he's not been back, he's trained with us every day.”