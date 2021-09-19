Steve Bruce reflects on Karl Darlow's Newcastle United comeback after 'easy decision' on Freddie Woodman

It was Darlow’s first game of the season, with the 30-year-old having been hospitalised with Covid-19 in July .

“I’m pleased for him,” said head coach Bruce. “I’m pleased to see him fit and healthy, because a few weeks ago, he was in a desperately poorly situation. First and foremost, good to see him back as a goalkeeper, more importantly his health is good, fortunately for him and us. I think he proved what a good goalkeeper he is."