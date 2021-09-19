Steve Bruce reflects on Karl Darlow's Newcastle United comeback after 'easy decision' on Freddie Woodman
Steve Bruce has reacted to Karl Darlow’s Newcastle United comeback.
The goalkeeper was recalled for Friday night’s home game against Leeds United, which ended 1-1. Darlow replaced Freddie Woodman – who had “hurt” himself in a training session on Wednesday – in Bruce’s starting XI.
It was Darlow’s first game of the season, with the 30-year-old having been hospitalised with Covid-19 in July.
“I’m pleased for him,” said head coach Bruce. “I’m pleased to see him fit and healthy, because a few weeks ago, he was in a desperately poorly situation. First and foremost, good to see him back as a goalkeeper, more importantly his health is good, fortunately for him and us. I think he proved what a good goalkeeper he is."
On Woodman, Bruce said: “Unfortunately, Freddie hurt himself on Wednesday diving in a shooting drill, so the decision was easy. Freddie hasn’t made it. He wasn’t quite ready.”