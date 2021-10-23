Graeme Jones’ first team as Newcastle United interim manager has a couple of surprise selections.

Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth are handed rare starts as Joe Willock drops to the bench and these decisions have split the fanbase.

This is how Newcastle United supporters reacted to the team news on social media:

@nufc_update: Do people forget Graeme helped take England to a World Cup final? He knows what he’s doing man give it a chance

@joeh_conquer01: Our best defender is sat on the bench again, what will it take for Schar to get a game?

@smartphonewars: We haven't kicked a ball, people. Stop the complaining. Krafth and Manquillo playing fullbacks. Ritchie and Fraser are in midfield where they belong. I don't know what you expected? We need to take hold of the midfield and provide service to Wilson.

@LBF_91: Do not understand this team line-up...but feel like we have to at least trust the process to begin with - hoping GJ has a plan #NUFC

Ryan Fraser starts for Newcastle United today (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

@kian0674: Interesting to see Fraser start, hopefully Jones has a plan. HWTL

@nufc_elite: Fraser starts? OK I'm hoping he's going for Willock & Almiron as impact players in the second half

@CharlieBennett: Emil Krafth and Ryan Fraser the big winners of the post-Bruce era so far. Bold line-up… In Graeme We Trust #NUFC

@chelleandmaisie: Na…. Not confident at all

@kestrel1971: Not sure about this team but I pray I,m wrong. Come on the toon #NUFC

