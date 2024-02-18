Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has labelled the decision to award Newcastle United a penalty during their draw with Bournemouth on Saturday as a ‘strange one’. After a lengthy VAR check, it was determined that Adam Smith had fouled Fabian Schar despite the United man being in an offside position as the free-kick was delivered.

Murphy, who was a pundit on Match of the Day, explained the ruling and the reasons why a penalty was given - although admitted he didn’t necessarily agree with the call. Murphy said: “They give an offside which to all of us looking initially, common sense says yes it’s offside. Now, the reason that gets changed is there is a pull and a foul on Schar before the ball is in an area where he can impact or they know who can impact the forward thinking team. So within the guidelines he is not offside.

“It took them four and a half minutes, it was very ambiguous and I think you could go both ways with it. The majority of people who have seen this think it should be given [as offside] because he is going to attack the ball. However, if you read the guidelines properly and intricately, then it allows you to give a penalty rather than an offside. But I don’t agree with it, I think it’s a strange one.”

Speaking after the match about the decision, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola slammed the decision, saying: “For me it is very difficult to accept the result. I cannot accept the first goal they scored, the penalty decision.

“He (Schar) is in an offside position. I have been talking to the referees after the game.

“I am not smart enough to understand their explanations. I think if we are only talking about the foul, it is a very soft, soft foul for a set piece, because in set pieces and corners everyone grabs, goes to the floor and they do not call anything all season.

