Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has slammed the decision to award Newcastle United a penalty during their 2-2 draw at St James’ Park on Saturday. United were given a penalty by referee Michael Salisbury after it was adjudged that Fabian Schar had been fouled in the box by Adam Smith.

Despite initially waving away calls for a foul, a very lengthy VAR review called for Salisbury to rewatch the incident on the pitchside monitor and the decision was overturned - much to the frustration of the visiting party. The review by the technology centred on a potential offside from Kieran Trippier’s initial free-kick and Iraola believes the referee was not offered the best of help by the technology and Rob Jones who was on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Speaking post-match, Iraola stated his side should have been shown more respect by the officials and reiterated his belief that his side were undone by an incorrect call. The 41-year-old said: “For me it is very difficult to accept the result. I cannot accept the first goal they scored, the penalty decision.

“He (Schar) is in an offside position. I have been talking to the referees after the game.

“I am not smart enough to understand their explanations. I think if we are only talking about the foul, it is a very soft, soft foul for a set piece, because in set pieces and corners everyone grabs, goes to the floor and they do not call anything all season.

“But if they call a foul, we will complain, but we have to accept it. But someone who is in an offside position, the ball goes exactly where he is, my player grabs the shirt, because otherwise he is going to head the ball.

“Obviously that affects the play. They spend 10 minutes, five or six referees watching the play. Also the VAR doesn’t show the referee the wide camera so he can take the decision of the offside position.