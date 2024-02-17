Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United maintained their unbeaten run thanks to a late equaliser from former Bournemouth man Matt Ritchie at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe’s side were 2-1 down heading into added time but up popped the 34-year-old to score his first goal since July 2020 to rescue a point for the hosts.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after the game, Ritchie admitted he has found it ‘tough’ not being in the team in recent times with the feeling of scoring again helping him stay focused week after week: "It's tough for any player that is not playing. I'm 34 not 25 now but I'm still full of love for the game.” Ritchie said. “This is a fantastic group.

"When you haven't played and haven't scored, you miss that feeling. There is nowhere in the world that you can replace that goalscoring feeling.

"I visualised it a lot [the goal], I've not played in a long time and it is one of those things that keeps you going: scoring a goal, especially at that end of the stadium.

"I probably shouldn't have celebrated as much as I did because we needed to push for a win. We want to be a force here."