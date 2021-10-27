Newcastle United are set to appoint Sunderland Under-23’s Head Coach Elliott Dickman as their new Under-23’s Head Coach.

The role has been vacant since Gary Caldwell, who was put in interim charge after the departure of Chris Hogg, left Tyneside for new role at Manchester City in September.

Whilst this is not the coaching update many supporters expected to hear, they have been reacting to this news on social media, with mixed reactions across the fanbase:

Newcastle United are set to appoint Elliot Dickman as their new Under-23's Head Coach (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

@dan_hazza: I'm happy to give the fella a chance but this seems massively underwhelming. This is the sort of appointment I'd expect us to make under the Ashley/Bruce regime.

@jimbob54429676: Strange one.... in 2019 with a good SAFC u23 side he got one point all season, lost 22 games in a row

@Peteclarke85: Odd to appointment anyone to any roles before a first team coach is brought in?

@RichySouthern: Sunderlands set up has produced an abundance of talent. Most of which have moved on. Two prime examples being Jordan Henderson & Pickford.

@dedwards1892: Hugely underwhelming

@gordonbennett12: That’s a big step for him to take but comes with a good reputation. #NUFC

@CraigNE40: Great move. There’s no denying sunderlands academy has been head and shoulders above ours. They made Pickford, Henderson etc, what have we had in the past 20 years? Carroll, Taylor, Ameobi and Longstaff bros.

@ThePhoenixGA: Why would we want an ex Sunderland coach even for the u23s, when he has not developed any noticable players, plus they are still in league one.

