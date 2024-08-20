Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United striker Michael Ndiweni has found a new club.

The 20-year-old striker has joined Northern Premier League Division One side Ashington AFC following his release from Newcastle. Ndiweni made his Premier League debut for The Magpies as a substitute in a 4-1 win over Chelsea at St James’ Park last season.

But at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, he was not offered a new contract at Newcastle, leaving him free to find a new club this summer. The forward has spent time on trial at several local non-league sides this summer, making a friendly appearance for Hebburn Town before agreeing to join Ashington with the new season now underway.

Ndiweni joined Newcastle’s academy in 2016 and signed a professional contract with the club in 2022. His only competitive first-team appearance came against Chelsea last November as he spent the second half of last season on loan at Annan Athletic in Scotland.

While the forward is ineligible for Ashington’s FA Cup preliminary round replay against Bishop Aukland, he will be available to make his debut in the FA Trophy against Congleton Town on Saturday.

Back in May, Ndiweni took to social media to issue a heartfelt goodbye message to Newcastle, it read: “After 8 years it’s now time to say goodbye to my boyhood club. During these years I’ve experienced things that 12-year-old me could have only hoped for.

“I was once a kid in the stands that used to watch Newcastle United every other week and dreamed of being able to put on that black and white shirt. I have been able to represent this unbelievable club from academy level to the 1st team and to make my Premier league debut at St James Park is something that I will never forget.

“I would like to give a massive thank you to all my teammates, the coaches, and the staff members who have helped me along this journey and have made it possible. “Also I would like to thank all the NUFC fans that have shown me support throughout my time at the club. I loved representing the city and people that are me.

“I will be forever grateful for the support I have received and they will always have a place in my heart. “I will never ever forget my time here. All the ups and the downs will stay with me forever. I am just so grateful that I have been given the opportunity to play for the club that I have always supported and loved. Thanks for everything! .”