Watch the stunning 'God save the King' scenes as Newcastle United's St James' Park hosts England
England received a warm welcome upon taking to the field at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park in the Euro 2024 warm-up match against Bosnia & Herzegovina.
It’s the first England match at St Jmaes’ Park since 2005 with Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier captaining the side on Monday night. It’s the first of two matches before England fly to Germany for the Euro 2024 tournament later this month.
Ahead of the match, St James’ Park put on an England-themed flag display with the Gallowgate Stand showing a banner which read: “I know that was then, but it could be again.” A lyric from the famous ‘Three Lions’ song by The Lightning Seeds featuring David Baddiel and Frank Skinner.
The stadium then joined in for the pre-match rendition of the national anthem, ‘God Save The King’.
You can watch the scenes in the video above. Following Monday night’s match, England return to Wembley Stadium to face Iceland in their final pre-tournament friendly with Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon expected to be back involved for that match.
England’s Euro 2024 campaign starts against Serbia on June 16. They are also in a group with Denmark and Slovenia as they look to go one better than their runners-up finish at Euro 2020.
