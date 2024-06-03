Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England v Bosnia & Herzegovina: Newcastle United’s St James’ Park gave the Three Lions a warm welcome for the Euro 2024 warm-up.

England received a warm welcome upon taking to the field at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park in the Euro 2024 warm-up match against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

It’s the first England match at St Jmaes’ Park since 2005 with Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier captaining the side on Monday night. It’s the first of two matches before England fly to Germany for the Euro 2024 tournament later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the match, St James’ Park put on an England-themed flag display with the Gallowgate Stand showing a banner which read: “I know that was then, but it could be again.” A lyric from the famous ‘Three Lions’ song by The Lightning Seeds featuring David Baddiel and Frank Skinner.

The stadium then joined in for the pre-match rendition of the national anthem, ‘God Save The King’.

You can watch the scenes in the video above. Following Monday night’s match, England return to Wembley Stadium to face Iceland in their final pre-tournament friendly with Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon expected to be back involved for that match.