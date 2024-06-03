Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for a busy summer transfer window.

Newcastle United’s bid to retain the services of top goalscorer Alexander Isak have been handed a boost by a reported admission from a Serie A star.

The Sweden international has been an overwhelming success during his first two seasons on Tyneside and has played a lead role in helping the Magpies transform from relegation candidates to challengers for a place in European competition. After making a £63m move from La Liga club Real Sociedad in August 2022, Isak scored ten goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances as he helped Eddie Howe’s side claim a place in the Champions League for the first time since 2003.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

After settling into life in England, Isak went on to hit top form during his second year at St James Park by becoming the first Magpies player to hit 20 Premier League goals in a single season since Alan Shearer as Howe’s side narrowly missed out on a place in the Europa Conference League thanks to Manchester United’s FA Cup Final win over local rivals Manchester City.

Speaking about the future of Isak and Magpies team-mate Bruno Guimaraes amid links with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, Howe said last month: "I'm planning for them to be here. Yes, all my planning is with them in the squad. I've just seen him (Isak) flourish this year. I think he's enjoyed the environment, he's enjoyed the team that he's played in and I hope he does that for many years to come. We're looking to build a squad and a really successful team, and to do that we don't want to sell our best players. There is no weakness in the club to say we are going to sell anyone. But, of course, financial fair play is there and we'll have to comply like everyone else."

Arsenal have been repeatedly linked with a move for Isak in the aftermath of their failed bid to win a first Premier League title since 2004. Many have pointed towards the lack of a regular goalscorer in forward positions as a key reason why Mikel Arteta’s side fell narrowly short in their title race with Manchester City - and it is expected the Gunners boss will aim to rectify that issue during the summer transfer window.

However, the latest reports from Italy suggest it will be Napoli striker Victor Osimhen who will be the source of interest from the North London club over the close-season. The Nigeria international has plundered his way to 76 goals in 133 appearances in all competitions during a four-year stay at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and was integral in Napoli’s historic Serie A title win during the 2022/23 season.

