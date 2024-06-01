Subtle St James' Park change made ahead of Newcastle United £30m deal
A subtle change at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park could be seen as the stadium hosted England Women’s 2-1 defeat to France Women on Friday night.
The Castore logos on top of the Gallowgate Stand were covered up for the match ahead of the incoming Adidas kit deal.
St James’ Park will also be hosting England men against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Monday night (7:45pm kick-off). The match will commence as several changes in and around the stadium take place.
The St James’ STACK fan zone is still in progress having initially set a target to open in time for Monday’s match while Newcastle have also recently opened a new temporary club shop opposite the stadium while work to refurbish the club shop under the Gallowgate Stand gets underway.
The changes to the club shop are due to the incoming kit deal with Adidas which will officially start when the new home shirt is launched on June 7. The new deal is worth upwards of £30million per-season and will mark the end of Newcastle’s three-year association with Castore.
As a result, the two Castore logos located on top of the Gallowgate Stand will be taken down. The logos are currently still present but have been covered up while the two England matches are being played.
Due to UEFA rules, corporate logos and sponsorships are prohibited at club stadiums for international or European club matches. Newcastle’s home matches at St James’ Park in the Champions League also saw the Castore logos covered and they will remain covered this summer until they are removed for the incoming Adidas deal.
Adidas logos will feature around St James’ Park once again for the start of the 2024-25 season.
