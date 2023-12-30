Sunderland make official ticket announcement ahead of Newcastle United clash

Sunderland v Newcastle United: The first Wear-Tyne derby in almost eight years is less than a week away.

Sunderland have announced they have sold-out the Stadium of Light for their FA Cup clash with Newcastle United. The match, which will take place at 12:45pm on Saturday, 6 January 2024, will see the Black Cats and Magpies square-off for the first time in almost eight years.

Newcastle United have also sold-out their allocation of around 6000 tickets for the clash. An official update released by the Black Cats read: ‘Tickets for next weekend’s Wear-Tyne derby against Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light have now sold out.

Newcastle United fans who have got tickets for the game must travel on a bus from St James' Park.

‘The Lads host the Magpies in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday 6 December, for a 12:45pm kick-off. The tie has also been selected for live broadcast on ITV. The meeting will be the first Wear-Tyne derby clash in eight years. A full capacity crowd will be there to back Michael Beale’s side as they look to book their place in the next round of the competition. Thank you for your tremendous support – we can’t wait to see you all on Wearside next weekend!’

Newcastle United fans who have got tickets for the game must travel on a bus from St James’ Park. Tickets for the game will only be available on boarding the buses provided by the club.