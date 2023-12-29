Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies could look to sign a goalkeeper in January - but who could they target?

Injury to Nick Pope, one that is expected to keep him out of the majority of the season, may have reshaped Newcastle United’s January transfer plans. A new goalkeeper would have likely been near the bottom of priorities this winter, however, Newcastle’s defence just hasn’t looked the same since Pope’s injury and a new goalkeeper may be required to sort that.

However, the January transfer market is a notoriously difficult window to operate in and signing a goalkeeper is hard enough at the best of times, meaning the club will have to be clever in how they approach the winter window in this regard. Here, we take a look at three goalkeepers that Newcastle United could look to sign when the January transfer window opens:

David de Gea

The former Manchester United man has been linked with a move to St James’ Park ever since the extent of Pope’s dislocated shoulder was known. De Gea has been without a club since leaving the Red Devils at the end of last season and reportedly rejected a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer with a view of staying in Europe.

A return to Spain has been mooted, however, it is speculation regarding a move to Newcastle United that has dominated headlines in recent times. De Gea was awarded the Premier League Golden Glove last term, beating Pope for the honour, and at 33 years of age, he still has a couple of years left in him.

The main sticking point for a potential deal would be the wages that De Gea may command. He left Old Trafford as one of their highest earners and would likely come to Tyneside as one of Newcastle’s top earners as well. Whilst reports suggest De Gea would be open to a move to the north east, a short-term deal until the end of the season may not appeal to him.

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Mamardashvili is another name that has been linked with a move to Tyneside. The Georgian international currently plays for Valencia and played every single league game for his club last season.

Aged just 23, Mamardashvili is young for a goalkeeper, but already has plenty of experience in one of Europe’s top five leagues and at international level. Santiago Canizares, who made 46 appearances for Spain’s national team, has previously said it is ‘impossible’ to predict how far the Georgian can go in the game, such is his immense potential.

Of course, Valencia will be very reluctant to see their no.1 leave during the winter window and it will take a big bid from the Magpies to change that stance. Mamardashvili may be one to keep an eye on in the summer, however.

Aaron Ramsdale