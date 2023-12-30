Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with signing one of Eddie Howe’s former players.

Dominic Solanke has emerged as a surprise potential target for Newcastle United as they look to bolster their attacking options. Both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have suffered with fitness problems this season, leading to speculation that the club may look to sign a striker either in January or in summer.

Solanke has been linked with a move to St James’ Park, but what would Newcastle be getting if they signed the Bournemouth man and is a move for him likely this winter?

Who is Dominic Solanke?

Solanke is a product of Chelsea’s academy system and despite first-team opportunities being limited at Stamford Bridge, he had done enough at youth level and on-loan at Vitesse to convince Liverpool to sign him on a free transfer in 2017. Solanke scored just once for Liverpool, however, before being signed by Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth in January 2019 for £19m.

Despite once again struggling to find his feet at the Vitality Stadium, it was their relegation to the Championship that allowed Solanke to flourish and regain his confidence and begin to live up to the potential his early career had promised. Now aged 26, Solanke is on the verge of another call-up to the England national team and is one of the most in-form strikers in the league.

What does Dominic Solanke’s current form look like?

Solanke has scored 12 Premier League goals for Bournemouth this season, including eight goals in his last seven appearances, a run that included a brace against Howe’s side back in November. Solanke’s new found form in front of goal has coincided with Bournemouth’s recent upturn in results. Inevitably, however, this has also led to speculation linking him with a move away from the Vitality Stadium.

Thierry Henry praise...

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Solanke in recent times after his impressive form for the Cherries. Speaking on Amazon Prime, Thierry Henry singled-out the striker for praise, claiming he could finally be living up to his early career promise.

"Dominic Solanke, the way he is playing at Bournemouth. Not only him, the team is doing extremely well, but we have been waiting for him to be that player.” Henry said.

"I guess it was a bit too much when he was younger. But what he is doing right now is brilliant. I am happy for him because he did struggle for a little bit. Now he is looking good."

Why a move for Solanke is unlikely in January…

Solanke is one of the most in form players in the Premier League at the moment and Bourentmouth will be very reluctant to see their main man leave the club mid-season. If they were to let Solanke leave, then they will want to be greatly compensated for his departure, a sum that FFP rules will not allow Newcastle to spend.