Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a surprise move for one former Man Utd goalkeeper.

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea. De Gea is currently without a club after leaving Old Trafford at the end of last season - and has been linked with a surprise move to St James’ Park with Nick Pope set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Pope dislocated his shoulder during Newcastle’s win over Erik ten Hag’s side on Saturday night and is reportedly set to be out for around five months, a layoff that would likely see the Three Lions man miss the majority of the season. Martin Dubravka, who spent the first-half of last season on-loan at Old Trafford, will be Newcastle’s first-choice keeper for the foreseeable future.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

However, the Mail have reported that De Gea has been listed as a potential option for the Magpies when the January transfer window opens. De Gea rejected a move to Saudi Arabia during the summer and is reportedly keen to remain in Spain as he searches for a new club.

Despite this, the 33-year-old did spend twelve years at Manchester United and may be tempted back to England and the Premier League if an offer is submitted by Newcastle United. During his time with the Red Devils, De Gea kept 148 Premier League clean sheets, lifting an FA Cup, Premier League and two League Cup trophies - including last year’s Carabao Cup triumph over Newcastle United.