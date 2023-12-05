‘A problem’ - Ex-Man Utd man blown away by Newcastle United star this season
Rio Ferdinand has revealed which Newcastle United player is making him ‘eat his words’ this season.
Anthony Gordon’s impressive form for Newcastle United is earning plaudits across the footballing world and it is Rio Ferdinand’s time to praise the former Everton man. Gordon has scored in each of his last four Premier League appearances at St James’ Park and has six Premier League goals this season.
No Magpies player has more goal contributions than Gordon this season as he has carried the form he showed for England Under-21’s in the summer back at club level. Speaking on the Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand revealed that Gordon’s performances are making him ‘eat his words’ and that the winger is maturing into a top winger.
Ferdinand said: “He’s making me eat my words. I haven’t said it publicly but I’ve spoken to Joleon Lescott quite a lot, we’ve done a few games (as a pundit) up in Newcastle.
“I was going ‘£50million? £50million? I haven't seen it at Everton’. But I’m seeing it at Newcastle, I have to say. His performances, his intensity without the ball, his aggression, his determination, his desire… now he’s adding goals, chances and assists. He’s been a problem for a lot of full-backs in recent weeks. He seems like he’s growing in a Newcastle shirt.”
Gordon now faces a trip back to Goodison Park as Newcastle United face Sean Dyche’s side on Merseyside on Thursday night. Gordon was a second-half substitute in that fixture last season as Newcastle ran out comfortable 4-1 winners courtesy of goals from Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Jacob Murphy.