‘A problem’ - Ex-Man Utd man blown away by Newcastle United star this season

Rio Ferdinand has revealed which Newcastle United player is making him ‘eat his words’ this season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Gordon’s impressive form for Newcastle United is earning plaudits across the footballing world and it is Rio Ferdinand’s time to praise the former Everton man. Gordon has scored in each of his last four Premier League appearances at St James’ Park and has six Premier League goals this season.

No Magpies player has more goal contributions than Gordon this season as he has carried the form he showed for England Under-21’s in the summer back at club level. Speaking on the Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand revealed that Gordon’s performances are making him ‘eat his words’ and that the winger is maturing into a top winger.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferdinand said: “He’s making me eat my words. I haven’t said it publicly but I’ve spoken to Joleon Lescott quite a lot, we’ve done a few games (as a pundit) up in Newcastle.

“I was going ‘£50million? £50million? I haven't seen it at Everton’. But I’m seeing it at Newcastle, I have to say. His performances, his intensity without the ball, his aggression, his determination, his desire… now he’s adding goals, chances and assists. He’s been a problem for a lot of full-backs in recent weeks. He seems like he’s growing in a Newcastle shirt.”