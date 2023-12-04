Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premier League, Sky Sports and TNT Sports have agreed a new and historic four-year broadcast deal. From the beginning of the 2025/26 season, a minimum of 267 of the 380 Premier League games a season will be broadcast live on TV.

Sky Sports will show a minimum of 210 games per season live, whilst TNT Sports will show 52 games. Every game on the final day of the season will be shown live by Sky Sports whilst games that kick-off at 2pm on a Sunday, because of teams with European commitments, will also be broadcast live. Any match that does not fall into the ‘3pm blackout’ slot on a Saturday will also be shown live - even if the original fixture wasn’t picked for TV coverage.

Sky Sports will also show at least four games every weekend with Friday and Monday night games remaining on the schedule. BBC will continue to show free-to-air highlights of all 380 games, however, Amazon Prime will no longer broadcast games.

The Premier League’s current TV deal has Amazon Prime broadcasting 60 games over a three year period, however, that will no longer happen when the new TV deal comes into effect. The four-year deal will be worth £6.7bn in total, a four percent increase on the previous broadcast deal.

All of this means that Premier League clubs will continue to have financial dominance over the rest of English football as well as across the continent with the new Premier League deal set to eclipse any other TV deal in Europe.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “We are delighted to announce new deals with Sky Sports and TNT Sports that will extend our partnership for a further four years and see more Premier League matches than ever before shown live from 2025/26 onwards.

“As long-standing and valued partners, Sky Sports and TNT Sports are renowned for consistently delivering world-class coverage and programming. We have enjoyed record audiences and attendances in recent seasons, and we know that their continued innovation will drive more people to watch and follow the Premier League.

“We are also extremely pleased to extend our partnership with BBC Sport, which will continue to bring weekly highlights of all Premier League matches to the widest possible audience in the UK. Match of the Day has been an institution for generations of football fans in this country and remains incredibly popular with fans of all ages.

“The outcome of this process underlines the strength of the Premier League and is testament to our clubs, players and managers who continue to deliver the world’s most competitive football in full stadiums, and to supporters, who create an unrivalled atmosphere every week.”