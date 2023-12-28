Sunderland suffer major injury blow as ex-Leeds man ruled-out of Newcastle United clash
Sunderland v Newcastle United: The Black Cats have suffered a major blow ahead of the Wear-Tyne FA Cup clash.
Sunderland have confirmed that defender Niall Huggins will miss the majority, if not all, of the campaign after suffering a ‘significant’ knee injury. Huggins was stretched off late on after an awkward fall during their 3-0 defeat to Coventry City at the weekend.
That match was Michael Beale’s first game in charge of the Black Cats, but the former Rangers and QPR boss will be without the defender for the upcoming Wear-Tyne derby and likely the rest of the campaign. An official update released by Sunderland read: ‘Sunderland AFC confirms that Niall Huggins will undergo surgery after suffering a significant knee injury.
‘The Wales international was withdrawn in the 85th minute of the Club’s fixture versus Coventry City after landing awkwardly. Although no specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage, it is expected that the defender will miss at least the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
‘Everyone at SAFC is supporting Niall at this incredibly difficult time and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.’
Huggins has played a key role for the Black Cats this season having made 22 appearances in all competitions and had featured in 17 of Sunderland’s last 18 Championship games before missing their Boxing Day win over Hull City. Newcastle, meanwhile, will head to the Stadium of Light with a fairly lengthy injury list with Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes all expected to miss that game ahead of potential returns to the first-team later in the month.