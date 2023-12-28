Chelsea star has shock price tag ‘revealed’ amid Newcastle United transfer links

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher will reportedly cost around £50m in January if he was to leave Stamford Bridge. Although Gallagher has become an important player under Mauricio Pochettino - and has worn the captain’s armband in Reece James’ absence - reports have suggested that he may be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge when the January transfer window opens.

Gallagher’s potential sale would allow Chelsea to offset a large chunk of their lavish spending on arrivals to the club. Having come through their academy system, Chelsea would be able to use the entire fee and profit they receive from Gallagher’s departure on their financial records and thus stay within the constraints set out by Financial Fair Play.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallagher, meanwhile, is reportedly reluctant to leave Stamford Bridge after becoming a key part of Pochettino's plans. Newcastle United have been long-time admirers of the 23-year-old and have been linked with a move for him for the last couple of seasons, but are yet to turn their reported interest into a concrete bid.

Chelsea’s £50m valuation of Gallagher would mean that if Newcastle were to sign the former Crystal Palace loanee, then he would likely become their third most expensive signing of all-time behind Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali. The Magpies, who will be without Tonali until the beginning of next season, may look to strengthen their midfield options when the January transfer window opens.