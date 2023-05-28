Surprise Newcastle United absence as Eddie Howe makes four changes for Chelsea
Eddie Howe has made a number of changes to his Newcastle United side for this afternoon's final game of the season against Chelsea.
Eddie Howe has made four changes to his Newcastle United starting XI at Stamford Bridge.
Martin Dubravka, Matt Targett, Anthony Gordon and Allan Saint-Maximin come into Howe's side for the club's final game of the season against Chelsea.
Sean Longstaff – who returned from injury against Leicester City on Monday night – is not in the squad, while Callum Wilson drops down to the bench.
Nick Pope is also not involved after having surgery on his fingers earlier this week. Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie are on the bench.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Anderson, Guimaraes, Gordon; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Wilson, Lewis, Murphy, Ashby, Burn, L Miley.
CHELSEA: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah, Hall, Gallagher, Enzo, Loftus-Cheek, Madueke, Havertz, Sterling. Subs: Mendy, Kovacic, Pulisic, Felix, Murdryk, Ziyech, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Fofana.