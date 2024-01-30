‘Ouch’ - Jacob Murphy’s hilarious response to Premier League decision during Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Newcastle United ended a run of four Premier League defeats in a row with a brilliant win against Aston Villa.
Newcastle United secured a brilliant win at Villa Park courtesy of a brace from Fabian Schar and an own goal from Alex Moreno. Schar’s two strikes had the Magpies 2-0 ahead at the break before Moreno’s own goal seven minutes into the second period gave them a three goal lead.
Jacob Murphy initially had the shot for their third but saw his effort deflect off the Spaniard and the Premier League have ruled that it was an own goal, rather than Murphy’s goal. The 28-year-old was informed of this at full time by TNT Sports but in typical fashion, he made a joke of the situation. Murphy said: “Ouch. Twelve weeks out for that! I’m just glad I was in that area and we needed that third goal so I’m glad we got it, it doesn’t matter if it’s an own goal.”
As he and Schar walked off the pitch following their post-match media duties, Murphy was then caught on camera saying “It was never an own goal!”
Newcastle’s win at Villa Park was their first at the ground for over a decade and just their second league win on the road this season. Murphy believes that his side can kick-on from that win and use it to kick start their season again: “We have been a bit too inconsistent this season but it has been tough,” Murphy said. “We’ve had a lot of people out and we’re now starting to get players back in. Once we get a full complement of players we can really kick-on. This is the first step to really push on for the rest of the season.”