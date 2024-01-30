Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United secured a brilliant win at Villa Park courtesy of a brace from Fabian Schar and an own goal from Alex Moreno. Schar’s two strikes had the Magpies 2-0 ahead at the break before Moreno’s own goal seven minutes into the second period gave them a three goal lead.

Jacob Murphy initially had the shot for their third but saw his effort deflect off the Spaniard and the Premier League have ruled that it was an own goal, rather than Murphy’s goal. The 28-year-old was informed of this at full time by TNT Sports but in typical fashion, he made a joke of the situation. Murphy said: “Ouch. Twelve weeks out for that! I’m just glad I was in that area and we needed that third goal so I’m glad we got it, it doesn’t matter if it’s an own goal.”

As he and Schar walked off the pitch following their post-match media duties, Murphy was then caught on camera saying “It was never an own goal!”