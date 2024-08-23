Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kieran Trippier reportedly ‘wants to leave’ Newcastle United this summer, just months after the club rejected offers from Bayern Munich for the defender.

Trippier’s time at Newcastle United could be coming to an end this summer amid reports he ‘wants to leave’ the club. Trippier moved to Tyneside in January 2022, becoming the club’s first signing following the takeover of the club the previous October.

He immediately became a core member of Eddie Howe’s first-team squad and played a crucial role in the club’s qualification for the Champions League during his first full season at the club. However, a loss of form and injury issues hampered his season last year and with Tino Livramento now with a full season under his belt, his time as a first-team regular may be coming to an end.

The England international has been at the centre of transfer speculation since January when it emerged that Bayern Munich were interested in signing him - with the Bundesliga side submitting a bid worth £12.8m for him. Speaking after that had been rejected by Newcastle United, Trippier reiterated his commitment to the club, saying: "I've always been committed to the club. They've done a lot for me and I want to give back. I'm happy here.

“Was it unsettling? No - because I'm a professional, I'm experienced, and I try to block all the noise out."

On Thursday, however, it was reported by David Ornstein that Trippier wanted to leave Newcastle United and that Everton had shown interest in a loan move for the 33-year-old. The Toffees are managed by Sean Dyche, someone Trippier worked closely with during their time together at Burnley.