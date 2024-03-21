Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman admitted it was 'difficult to accept' his season-ending knee injury.

The defender's 2023-24 campaign has been plagued by injury after suffering an ACL blow back in September which ruled him out for three months. After returning to the side, the 24-year-old has suffered a second ACL injury to the same knee which now requires surgery.

The recovery time stated by Newcastle is between six-to-nine months, meaning Botman's season has been brought to a premature end.

A club statement read: "Newcastle United defender Sven Botman will undergo surgery next week after suffering a knee injury against Manchester City.

"Following further assessment, a scan has confirmed that he sustained an injury to his ACL during Saturday's match and he is expected to return to action within six-to-nine months. "The Dutch centre-back initially sustained a knee injury in September 2023 and elected for a non-surgical rehabilitation plan - a decision which saw him return to action in December."

And Botman has since took to Instagram to post the following message: "It is difficult to accept that surgery is out of the question, after fighting so hard to avoid this step. The support and love I have already received means a lot to me.

"I won't be able to do what I love the most for a while, but after my knee problems recently, I know I will come out of this period as a better player.