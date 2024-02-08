Newcastle United star signs new deal - joins Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes & Joelinton ahead of £40m boost
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sven Botman has become the latest Newcastle United player to sign a deal with sports manufacturer Adidas.
The 24-year-old defender switched from Nike boots to Adidas at the start of the 2023-24 season and has now officially become an Adidas athlete. Botman's agency Muy Manero confirmed the deal on Instagram, posting a video of Botman at Adidas Amsterdam along with the caption: "Adidas has a new family member ///."
Adidas' official X account also posted: "De de de de de de, de de de de de de, Sven Botman." A reference to the Dutchman's chant.
Botman is now one of several Newcastle players to be signed-up with Adidas. Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Lewis Miley all recently featured in the German sportswear company's promotional campaign for the new Predator 24 boots.
Magpies midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is also an Adidas athlete and wore a 90s Newcastle Adidas shirt for the initial launch of the Predator 24 last month.
Adidas' deals with Newcastle players come ahead of the upcoming kit deal with the club. Newcastle’s current deal with kit manufacturers Castore will end following the 2023-24 campaign with Adidas returning for the first time since 2010.
The Magpies are set to join Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus in receiving an 'elite' package from Adidas, including bespoke kit designs, sportswear, authentic shirts and long-sleeve kits.
Adidas will return next season on an initial five-year deal described as the 'biggest' in the club's history. It is understood to be worth around £40million per-season.