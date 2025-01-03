There was excitement and intrigue as Newcastle United’s official social media outlets teased some big news with images and videos from Adidas adverts from the days of Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’.

Supporters took to X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and TikTok as Keegan, Terry McDermott and Les Ferdinand seemed to hint at a new kit release that would take United back to the days when they were regarded as everyone’s second team and the brand of football was still spoken about with great affection to this day.

The announcement finally came on Friday morning as the Magpies and Adidas confirmed the re-release of the ‘Grandad neck’ home kit worn by the Entertainers between 1995 and 1997. Those were the days when David Ginola dazzled on the wing, ‘Sir’ Les Ferdinand powered home many a cross and Alan Shearer returned home to become a world record signing.

Could this be a sign of things to come from Adidas and Newcastle? And if so, which other retro kits could be given a second airing as part of their reported £30m deal? We take a look at ten Adidas efforts we would love to see back on sale in club shops and online over the coming months.

1 . 2001/2003 (H) - A Champions League classic First up, a true classic and a kit that will conjure up memories of glorious Champions League nights against Inter and Feyenoord. Who can forget the likes of Craig Bellamy, Alan Shearer and Laurent Robert wearing this classic? | Getty Images

2 . 2002/03 (A) - Memories of Juve Why not remain with the Champions League heroics? Andy Griffin's greatest night as a Newcastle United player came when he scored the only goal in a win against Serie A giants Juventus. An away kit worn at St James Park is a rarity - but this will get Magpies supporters all misty eyed remembering the night Buffon, Nedved, Del Piero and Davids were humbled on Tyneside.. | Getty Images

3 . 1997/98 (H) - Barca, a semi-final win and Wembley Now this kit divided opinion and not least because the black shield on the back just looked a bit rubbish without a number in it. And if we are being honest, the 1997/98 season was a bit rubbish too as Newcastle slipped from title contenders to the brink of a relegation battle. There was Tino's hat-trick against Barcelona and an FA Cup Final appearance as a positive. After the highs of THAT Grandad neck collar kit, this was a comedown but it still has some happy memories connected to it. | Getty Images