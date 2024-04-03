It is set to be a hectic summer transfer window for Newcastle United as the Magpies make a whole host of major decisions over their squad.

Several current players are approaching the final months of their current deals at St James Park and there are questions over the long-term future of stalwarts such as Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie. Speculation over the future of big money signings Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak has continued over recent days with Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal linked with lucrative moves for the Magpies duo.

However, adding to Eddie Howe’s ranks remains a priority and there are a number of positions that have been identified as areas to improve during the summer months. Injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles mean that a new centre-back has jumped to the top of the agenda and improving at the top end of the pitch will also be prioritised.

United’s ongoing battle with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability regulations means the Magpies will have to be wary of overspending and they could look to the free transfer market to get some value from their summer spend. There are some high profile players that could be available as their contracts come to an end this summer - and we have identified 15 that could be of interest to the Magpies.

1 . Adrien Rabiot - Juventus The France international has been linked with Newcastle and a number of other Premier League clubs as he enters the final months of his current deal with the Serie A giants.

2 . Lloyd Kelly Kelly - signed by Eddie Howe in 2019 - can play at left-back or centre-back and is being touted by Newcastle and Liverpool.

3 . Piotr Zielinski - Napoli The experienced midfielder was once close to joining Liverpool back in 2016 and the 29-year-old is likely to be available once again. Technically strong with an eye for goal, he would something extra if Thiago leaves.