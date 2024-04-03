The 15 shrewd summer additions Newcastle United could make including Liverpool and Juventus stars - gallery

There are some eye-catching names that could be available during the summer transfer window.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 20:00 BST

It is set to be a hectic summer transfer window for Newcastle United as the Magpies make a whole host of major decisions over their squad.

Several current players are approaching the final months of their current deals at St James Park and there are questions over the long-term future of stalwarts such as Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie. Speculation over the future of big money signings Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak has continued over recent days with Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal linked with lucrative moves for the Magpies duo.

However, adding to Eddie Howe’s ranks remains a priority and there are a number of positions that have been identified as areas to improve during the summer months. Injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles mean that a new centre-back has jumped to the top of the agenda and improving at the top end of the pitch will also be prioritised.

United’s ongoing battle with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability regulations means the Magpies will have to be wary of overspending and they could look to the free transfer market to get some value from their summer spend. There are some high profile players that could be available as their contracts come to an end this summer - and we have identified 15 that could be of interest to the Magpies.

The France international has been linked with Newcastle and a number of other Premier League clubs as he enters the final months of his current deal with the Serie A giants.

1. Adrien Rabiot - Juventus

The France international has been linked with Newcastle and a number of other Premier League clubs as he enters the final months of his current deal with the Serie A giants.

Photo Sales
Kelly - signed by Eddie Howe in 2019 - can play at left-back or centre-back and is being touted by Newcastle and Liverpool.

2. Lloyd Kelly

Kelly - signed by Eddie Howe in 2019 - can play at left-back or centre-back and is being touted by Newcastle and Liverpool.

Photo Sales
The experienced midfielder was once close to joining Liverpool back in 2016 and the 29-year-old is likely to be available once again. Technically strong with an eye for goal, he would something extra if Thiago leaves.

3. Piotr Zielinski - Napoli

The experienced midfielder was once close to joining Liverpool back in 2016 and the 29-year-old is likely to be available once again. Technically strong with an eye for goal, he would something extra if Thiago leaves.

Photo Sales
The Japan midfielder is potentially a free signing that can happen this summer but, on the game, he finds his way to Everton. Only 27, he has quick feet and an eye for goal and would no doubt be a good addition.

4. CM - Daichi Kamada

The Japan midfielder is potentially a free signing that can happen this summer but, on the game, he finds his way to Everton. Only 27, he has quick feet and an eye for goal and would no doubt be a good addition.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolPaul DummettMatt RitchieEddie HoweArsenal