There are some kits of Newcastle United’s recent past we believe Adidas should use as inspiration in the future.

Adidas have already met the demands of Newcastle United supporters by re-releasing a copy of the Magpies’ iconic home kit that was worn by the likes of David Ginola, Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer.

There was once a time when Newcastle were branded ‘The Entertainers’ and were viewed as many people’s ‘second team’ as their swashbuckling brand of attacking football took them to within touching distance of the Premier League title before it was cruelly snatched away by a resurgent Manchester United. The famous Grandad neck collar home kit proved to be a big seller during the mid-1990s and proved to be equally in-demand when it was re-released earlier this season.

Getty Images

Adidas continued to edge towards the retro look when they released the first new kits since they agreed a deal reportedly worth around £30million per season to the Magpies as this season’s away shirt was based on the iconic kit worn by Kevin Keegan’s Magpies during the 1995/96 season. A similar pattern followed with the current season’s third kit that has echoes of the white away kit worn by Ruud Gullit’s United during the 1999/2000 season.

Of course, the second batch of Adidas kits, which will be worn by Newcastle next season, will not be revealed until the summer months - but there have been suggestions the away kit could have a similar look to the dark blue shirt with an orange and green stripe worn by United during the 1997/98 campaign. That got us thinking which other kits Adidas could use as inspiration for future Magpies shirts - and here are nine we think should be brought back for the current generation of United supporters to enjoy.

2001/2003 (H) - A Champions League classic

Craig Bellamy was a key player for Newcastle during their last Champions League campaign. (Getty Images) | Getty Images

First up, a true classic and a kit that will conjure up memories of glorious Champions League nights against Inter and Feyenoord. Who can forget the likes of Craig Bellamy, Alan Shearer and Laurent Robert wearing this classic?

2002/03 (A) - Memories of Juve

Andy Griffin famously scored the winner against Juventus. (Getty Images) | Getty Images

Why not stick with the Champions League heroics? Andy Griffin's greatest night as a Newcastle United player came when he scored the only goal in a win against Serie A giants Juventus. An away kit worn at St James Park is a rarity - but this will get Magpies supporters all misty eyed remembering the night Buffon, Nedved, Del Piero and Davids were humbled on Tyneside.

1997/98 (H) - Barca, a semi-final win and Wembley

Former Newcastle United striker Tino Asprilla. (Photo by Stu Forster/Allsport/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Now this kit divided opinion and not least because the black shield on the back just looked a bit rubbish without a number in it. And if we are being honest, the 1997/98 season was a bit rubbish too as Newcastle slipped from title contenders to the brink of a relegation battle. There was Tino's hat-trick against Barcelona and an FA Cup Final appearance as a positive. After the highs of THAT Grandad neck collar kit, this was a comedown but it still has some happy memories connected to it.

2009/10 (A) - Bananas!

Getty Images

On the theme of dividing opinion, this one didn't because there seemed to be very few supporters that were in favour of this away kit when it was released. That said, by the end of the successful Championship-winning season in 2010, it seemed to have become a weird cult classic. So why not give it a second airing?

2005/06 (A) - Shearer, Owen and more

AFP via Getty Images

This was an underrated effort in our eyes. It probably didn't help that this season really hammered home the Sir Bobby Robson era was over as Graeme Souness' time in charge failed to deliver anything overly promising - but there was still a smart away kit in our opinion.

2006/07 (3rd) - European 'adventures'

The 2006/07 season was a strange time to be a Newcastle United supporter. With funds limited, 'cult heroes' were found in the likes of Antoine Siberski, a free transfer signing who scored some big goals in Europe. This kit was another underrated Adidas effort in our opinion - even if the on-pitch events weren't much to celebrate. | Getty Images

1999/2000 (H) - A resurgence under Sir Bobby

Alan Shearer is now a pundit for Match of The Day. (Getty Images) | Getty Images

This kit looked like it was going to mark a relegation from the Premier League as Newcastle floundered under Ruud Gullit. The arrival of Sir Bobby Robson and a resurgence in form was kickstarted on the day Alan Shearer scored five against Sheffield Wednesday. So at least there were some happy memories attached to this kit by the time the season ended.

1996/97 (A) - Denim

Getty Images

Following that hooped away kit was always going to be a big ask wasn't it? Adidas did their best with this denim(ish) effort as Alan Shearer's first season was played out at Newcastle. Worn in the last ever Wear-Tyne derby at Roker Park, which Newcastle won thanks to goals from Les Ferdinand and Peter Beardsley.

1995/96 (A) - The one we all want

Getty Images

Look, let's stop messing around here. You can do remakes, you can try and put a new spin on a true classic - but this is what we all want Adidas. We want memories of Ginola, we want the Grandad neck collar, we want those famous colours that evoke memories of the club's early years. Of course, this season’s away kit is based on the 95/96 away kit - but we would love to see it done properly.

