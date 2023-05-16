The club that's 'coming for' Newcastle United amid nerves on Tyneside

The mind games have seemingly started.

Jurgen Klopp was quick to play down Liverpool’s hopes of a top-four finish after his fifth-placed team’s 3-0 win over Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think it’s likely (finishing in the top four) when you see how Newcastle and United play. They have so much quality."

Liverpool are just a point behind Newcastle United and Manchester United, though they have played a game more.

“It would be a real shame if they slip and we’re not there,” added Klopp. “So we have to do our job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Newcastle know that Liverpool are expected to win their final two games against Aston Villa and relegated Southampton – and they can't afford a slip up.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Gary Neville said: "Newcastle and Manchester United still have a job to do – Jurgen Klopp’s coming for you.

"Liverpool will win their two games, so Newcastle and Manchester United have to forget the idea that Liverpool will drop points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have been on a charge for weeks now, and Eddie Howe and his players, preparing for Thursday night’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion, know exactly what they have to do.

Newcastle need six points from their remaining three games to be certain of a return to the Champions League after an absence of two decades.

It's still in their own hands, though a “disappointed” Howe conceded after Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road that everything could be decided on the final day of the season.

“It’s difficult to predict, but we’re prepared for that if it does,” said Newcastle’s head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to be very positive. We’re disappointed not to win, I think it was a great chance for us with the lead and not long left in the match, but we have to accept what happened.

“It’s still in our hands. We have three huge games to come. We have to be very positive about what’s ahead.”

There's a nervousness now on Tyneside ahead of the final fixtures, even though the club, at the very least, is guaranteed a return to European competition after years of relegation battles.

What nobody wants is everything going into the final day of the season, when Newcastle on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad