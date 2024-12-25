Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face Aston Villa on Boxing Day with both clubs eyeing European football.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have enjoyed similar upward trajectories in recent years with both clubs leaving behind Premier League relegation worries to be regular competitors for European football. The Magpies returned to the Champions League for the first time in two decades in 2023 whilst former European Cup winners Villa have made their debut, and impressed in, the competition this season.

Both Unai Emery and Eddie Howe have enjoyed great success in their posts since taking charge in November 2021 and October 2022 respectively. Tomorrow’s Premier League clash between the pair is set to be yet another exciting encounter, as have all three times Howe and Emery have met as managers.

Ahead of that Boxing Day meeting, we have taken a look at which players would make up a combined XI of the two teams. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

GK: Emiliano Martinez

Martinez is one of the world’s very best goalkeepers and whilst he is prone to the odd error, he often makes up for that with some world class stops.

RB: Tino Livramento

Emery isn’t flush with too many options on the right of defence and has deployed Ezri Konsa there in recent times. Livramento, meanwhile, is beginning to flourish at right-back at Newcastle United and was also recently handed his full England debut.

CB: Fabian Schar

Villa have a number of good options at centre-back, but Schar’s consistency and ability on the ball just edges it for that right centre-back position.

CB: Pau Torres

Sven Botman would have a huge shout of being in this team when he is fully fit, however, right now Torres is deservedly in this team.

LB: Lewis Hall

Hall has transformed himself into one of the Premier League’s very best left-backs and would get into many combined teams. He sails into this one ahead of Lucas Digne.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes has been one of Newcastle United’s standout performers for almost three years now and has been one of the Premier League’s top performers in that time.

CM: Boubacar Kamara

Kamara has gone slightly under the radar at Villa Park, but has played a very important role for Emery’s side since the departure of Douglas Luiz in summer. He would be the sitter in this team.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali is just beginning to show his class on a regular basis and will be someone the club should look to be building a team around going forward.

RW: Morgan Rogers

Rogers has been very impressive since joining from Middlesbrough and whilst he may be shifted into a slightly unnatural position for this team, his ability and impact at Villa Park demands inclusion.

Alexander Isak netted a hat-trick in Newcastle United's win over Ipswich Town on Saturday. | Getty Images

ST: Alexander Isak

Isak or Ollie Watkins was probably the most challenging decision to make in this team, but Isak just gets the nod for his goalscoring form over the last season and a bit.

Much like a few other Newcastle United players in this team, Gordon is among the very best in his position in the whole of the Premier League and deserves a spot at left-wing.