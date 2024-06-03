Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England v Bosnia and Herzegovina: St James’ Park is preparing to host the Three Lions for the first time since 2005 tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side begin their Euro 2024 preparations at St James’ Park, in what will be the first senior England men’s game to be played at the stadium since a 2-0 win for the Three Lions over Azerbaijan in a 2006 World Cup qualifier back on March 30, 2005. Sven Goran Eriksson’s side won on that night courtesy of goals from Steven Gerrard and David Beckham.

Here, ahead of tonight’s clash, we take a look at what happened to every player who featured that night:

Paul Robinson

Robinson retired from football in 2017 after spending 18 months with Burnley. The former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper now works as a pundit.

Gary Neville

Neville currently works as a pundit and co-commentator for Sky Sports. A brief stint in management with Valencia saw him manage just 16 league games and oversee a 7-0 hammering at the hands of Valencia. Neville is also part-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Rio Ferdinand

After leaving Manchester United, Ferdinand joined QPR and spent one season at Loftus Road before retiring. He now works as a pundit for TNT Sports.

John Terry

Terry retired from football in 2018 whilst at Aston Villa before joining Dean Smith’s coaching staff at Villa Park. A brief spell as Smith’s assistant at Leicester City followed in 2023 and Terry now works for Chelsea’s academy. He has ambitions of becoming a manager and recently revealed he interviewed to replace Lee Johnson at Sunderland.

Ashley Cole

Cole has held a variety of coaching roles since retiring from playing football back in 2019. He works as part of England’s Under-21’s set up and at Birmingham City.

David Beckham

Beckham currently owns MLS side Inter Miami. Under his ownership, Miami have signed stars of the game such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets.

Steven Gerrard

Gerrard is currently manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. He enjoyed a great spell as Rangers manager but struggled in his next job at Aston Villa.

Frank Lampard

Lampard is currently being linked with the vacancy at Turf Moor as he searches for his next job in management. Lampard was sacked by Everton in January 2023 and finished that season as interim Chelsea manager following the departure of Graham Potter.

Joe Cole

Cole ended his playing career in the USA in 2018 with Tampa Bay Rowdies. He now works as a pundit.

Wayne Rooney

Rooney has just been appointed Plymouth Argyle manager. His most recent job before moving to Home Park came with Birmingham City, however, he saw his side win just two of his 15 league games in charge.

Michael Owen

Owen couldn’t help Newcastle United avoid relegation in 2009. He would continue his playing career at Manchester United and then Stoke City before retiring from football. He now works as a pundit and co-hosts Match Officials Mic’d up with Howard Webb.

Ledley King

King has remained at Tottenham Hotspur since hanging up his playing boots. He was part of Jose Mourinho’s backroom staff during his time as manager.

Jermain Defoe

Defoe retired from football in March 2022 after rejoining Sunderland for a second spell at the Stadium of Light. After retiring, he moved back to Scotland to act as Gerrard’s assistant at Rangers. He now works as a youth coach at Tottenham Hotspur.

Kieron Dyer