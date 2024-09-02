The summer transfer window provided a number of issues for Newcastle United.

By Eddie Howe’s own admission, the Magpies found life difficult as they tried to add new faces to their squad and retain the services of several key players. On a positive note, the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak remain at St James Park - but the sales of young duo Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh caused major disappointment within the club.

There were incomings as Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, Sheffield United forward William Osula and goalkeeping duo Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy were all secured and Lewis Hall made a permanent switch to Tyneside after spending last season on loan with Howe’s side.

But after a challenging summer, how much have Newcastle actually spent this summer and how does it compare to their top flight rivals? We take a look at the figures with the help of TransferMarkt.

3 . Manchester United €111.5m loss