News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
1 hour ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday

The 'nasty' illness which ruled Newcastle United player out of two games

Newcastle United’s Sven Botman’s in line to face Manchester United – after recovering from a “nasty” illness.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:45 BST

The uncapped defender was forced to withdraw from the Holland squad along with Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen because of food poisoning.

Read More
Newcastle United issue new injury update on Miguel Almiron ahead of Manchester U...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

International manager Ronald Koeman told of his “shock” after losing the quintet ahead of last week’s Euro 2024 qualifier against France.

Most Popular

Botman, signed from Lille last summer, has since returned to training on Tyneside ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture, and Eddie Howe addressed Botman’s illness – and his likely availability – ahead of the televised game against Erik ten Hag’s side.

“Sven, I think, suffered food poisoning,” said United's head coach. “Quite a nasty bout of illness. I don’t think he was alone in the Holland camp, there was a few players suffering the same thing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He left the camp early to try and get himself back up to speed, and he has trained with us since he returned. Again, he should be fine.”

Good form

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman celebrates the club's win over Nottingham Forest with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
Newcastle United defender Sven Botman celebrates the club's win over Nottingham Forest with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
Newcastle United defender Sven Botman celebrates the club's win over Nottingham Forest with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Meanwhile, the two-week international break, which had followed a tough run of games, came at a good time for a number of United players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Striker Callum Wilson – who was an unused substitute for the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest before the break – has trained well along with winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who was taken off at the break at the City Ground with a “tight” hamstring.

“Callum’s trained. Maxi’s trained,” said Howe. “They’re both in good form, very positive.”

Manchester UnitedCallum WilsonAllan Saint-MaximinHollandEddie Howe