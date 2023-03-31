The 'nasty' illness which ruled Newcastle United player out of two games

The uncapped defender was forced to withdraw from the Holland squad along with Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen because of food poisoning.

International manager Ronald Koeman told of his “shock” after losing the quintet ahead of last week’s Euro 2024 qualifier against France.

Botman, signed from Lille last summer, has since returned to training on Tyneside ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture, and Eddie Howe addressed Botman’s illness – and his likely availability – ahead of the televised game against Erik ten Hag’s side.

“Sven, I think, suffered food poisoning,” said United's head coach. “Quite a nasty bout of illness. I don’t think he was alone in the Holland camp, there was a few players suffering the same thing.

"He left the camp early to try and get himself back up to speed, and he has trained with us since he returned. Again, he should be fine.”

Good form

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman celebrates the club's win over Nottingham Forest with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Meanwhile, the two-week international break, which had followed a tough run of games, came at a good time for a number of United players.

Striker Callum Wilson – who was an unused substitute for the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest before the break – has trained well along with winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who was taken off at the break at the City Ground with a “tight” hamstring.