The likes of Joelinton, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron have taken centre stage over the past week.

All three have scored for their countries in recent days. However, one Newcastle United player has had a frustrating time in the shadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The uncapped Sven Botman will have had high hopes for this month after being called up by Holland for Nations League games against Croatia and Italy.

Surely the central defender's time had come at international level after a phenomenal domestic campaign?

Under-pressure

Yet Botman, outstanding for the joint-best defence in the Premier League last season, didn’t come off the bench for Ronald Koeman’s side, who lost both fixtures.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk was paired with 22-year old Feyenoord's Lutsharel Geertruida, who was taken off against Italy after the players were booed off at the half-time break as they trailed the Euro 2020 champions 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holland have lost three of their four games under Koeman, who is now under pressure just five months after his appointment.

Botman will have to wait until September for another opportunity to play for his country.

In the meantime, Botman, signed from Lille last summer, can take a well-earned break following a gruelling first season at St James’ Park.

Botman’s first campaign could not have gone much better, though he did withdraw from a Holland Under-21 squad early in the season to "focus" on his club career after being left out of Eddie Howe's team against Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old returned to the side after the international break – and was a fixture in the starting XI alongside Fabian Schar for the rest of a remarkable campaign.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Pic: Getty Images)

'High-level' performer

Howe gave his view on the commanding Botman's progress after the former Ajax youth player did not make Holland's World Cup squad late last year.

"I think he's done everything he can," said United's head coach. "He's been consistent, he's produced high-level performances in the toughest league in the world.

"So I'm sure he's very pleased with the start he's made to his Newcastle career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What followed was even more pleasing, as Botman helped the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Botman had a long chat with owner Amanda Staveley on the pitch at St James' Park after a goalless draw against Leicester City secured a top-four finish.