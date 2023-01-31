Eddie Howe hints at 'big' Newcastle United call on Alexander Isak for Carabao Cup semi-final

Howe’s side lead the tie 1-0 following the first leg at the St Mary’s Stadium thanks to a goal from Joelinton – and the club is just 90 minutes from Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak returned to fitness this month, and the striker, signed for a club-record £60million fee last summer, is pushing for a start, having scored on his last home appearance.

Howe – who has named an unchanged starting XI for the club’s last four league and cup games – was asked if 23-year-old Isak could get an opportunity at his pre-match press conference.

“We’ve certainly got decisions to make in a few positions, and that's great from my perspective that we have competition building,” said United’s head coach, who also has a decision to make on winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

"The guys that have come on to the pitch in recent weeks have excelled and done really well, so that always gives you decisions to make. We’re analysing training as well. I’ll have a big call to make, as I do most games.”

Callum Wilson – who has been leading the line for Howe this month – hasn’t scored since late October.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak celebrates with head coach Eddie Howe and Joe Willock following this month's win over Fulham.

The England international – who has scored six Premier League goals so far this season – was laid low by illness after returning from the World Cup last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe, though, is confident that Wilson will soon be back among the goals.

“Callum’s had precious little training time recently,” said Howe. “This week has probably been the first week’s full training since the World Cup.

"Any player to be at his very best has to train consistently, so we’re really pleased with him this week. I’ve always backed Callum historically to score goals. He thrives and lives for them. So I have never doubted the player.”

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson hasn't scored since returning from the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Howe, without defenders Emil Krafth (knee) and Matt Targett (heel), reported no fresh injury concerns after the first leg.