The Newcastle United injury news Eddie Howe didn't want from unwelcome break
One step forward, two steps back. That’s what it must feel like for Eddie Howe at Newcastle United amid an ever-lengthening injury list.
Howe went into the international break looking forward to the imminent return of Callum Wilson. Wilson, sidelined since the middle of last month with a hamstring injury, is pencilled in to make his comeback against Fulham on Saturday.
The hope is that Allan Saint-Maximin – who has also been out with a hamstring injury – isn’t too far behind Wilson.
Most Popular
-
1
'Something popped' – international break claims its third Newcastle United injury victim
-
2
Kieran Trippier ‘excited’ to work with Newcastle United transfer 'target'
-
3
Newcastle United transfer news: Newcastle ‘planning to submit’ new offer for £50m playmaker, Aston Villa star ‘target’ for La Liga side
Speaking after the club’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth before the break, United’s head coach said: “Callum’s doing very well. He was close, but I think we made an early decision that it would have been too big a risk.
"He (Saint-Maximin) has had a very minor setback with the physios. So, whether or not after the international break he’ll be fit, is slightly unclear, but it’s not long-term.”
However, things have worsened for Howe ahead of the club’s visit to Craven Cottage.
Bruno Guimaraes – who made his comeback from injury before the international break – has been forced to withdraw from Brazil’s squad with a thigh problem, and New Zealand’s Chris Wood was yesterday forced off against Australia with a rib injury.
And Alexander Isak, the club’s £60million new signing, was sent back by Sweden after suffering what has been described as a “lower leg injury”. The striker could be out for a number of weeks.
The return of Wilson, at least, is a positive, as his presence up front has been missed, not least against Bournemouth. And Guimaraes could also join him in the starting XI at Craven Cottage.