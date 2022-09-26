The Newcastle United injury news Eddie Howe didn't want from unwelcome break

Howe went into the international break looking forward to the imminent return of Callum Wilson. Wilson, sidelined since the middle of last month with a hamstring injury, is pencilled in to make his comeback against Fulham on Saturday.

The hope is that Allan Saint-Maximin – who has also been out with a hamstring injury – isn’t too far behind Wilson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the club’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth before the break, United’s head coach said: “Callum’s doing very well. He was close, but I think we made an early decision that it would have been too big a risk.

"He (Saint-Maximin) has had a very minor setback with the physios. So, whether or not after the international break he’ll be fit, is slightly unclear, but it’s not long-term.”

However, things have worsened for Howe ahead of the club’s visit to Craven Cottage.

Bruno Guimaraes – who made his comeback from injury before the international break – has been forced to withdraw from Brazil’s squad with a thigh problem, and New Zealand’s Chris Wood was yesterday forced off against Australia with a rib injury.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak has an injury.

And Alexander Isak, the club’s £60million new signing, was sent back by Sweden after suffering what has been described as a “lower leg injury”. The striker could be out for a number of weeks.