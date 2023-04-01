That’s the view of head coach Eddie Howe, who left the striker on the bench for the club’s last game, the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Wilson didn’t feature at the City Ground, where Alexander Isak netted twice, because of illness and what Howe described as “general tightness”.

The England international – who has scored seven Premier League goals so far this season for the fifth-placed – has struggled for form since returning from the World Cup late last year.

However, Howe, set to field Isak up front against Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday, feels that Wilson has benefitted from the international break – and he’s confident that can get “back to his best” between now and the end of the campaign.

"I've seen Callum really use the break wisely,” said United’s head coach. “He rested initially, and then trained, and he's trained really hard – and looked really good.

"He really needed a period of training, and it's really difficult to do that amongst games, because obviously I need players fresh to play, so obviously you can't work them in the way you want them.

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson, right, arrives at the City Ground with team-mate Kieran Trippier.

"There's a lot of recovery and focus on the next game, but we had a 16-day period, which I think Callum has utilised. Hopefully, we can get him back to his best."

