Former Newcastle United and Norwich City midfielder accepts key role at South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Newcastle United academy graduate has accepted a key role at National League North club South Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields have confirmed former Newcastle United and Norwich City midfielder Matty Pattison has accepted an offer to become Elliott Dickman’s assistant manager.

The Mariners have been looking for a new number two since former assistant Andy Inness accepted an offer to take up a position within Sunderland’s academy last month. Pattison has been in and around the club he represented as a player during the 2017/18 season over the last fortnight and Dickman revealed the 38-year-old was in talks over filling the vacancy in the aftermath of his side’s home defeat against Darlington on New Years’ Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

He told The Gazette: “We have Matty Pattison helping us this week and it might be something longer-term for Matty. Andy had the opportunity and we wish him good luck. This is Patta’s week and we will sit down at the end of the week to see if it’s something he wants to do and if it’s something we want to do and have that conversation. If not we will look further afield but there is no immediate rush or panic. We have good people in and around the dressing room, good people in the building, a lot of senior heads we can lean on if needed.”

Pattison will take up his new position with immediate effect and will be alongside Dickman in the home dugout for Saturday’s home game with Oxford City.

Meanwhile, the Mariners have also confirmed young midfielder Ewan McGowan’s loan spell at Northern Premier League Premier Division club Morpeth Town has been extended by a further month.