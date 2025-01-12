Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trevan Sanusi is with the Newcastle United first team as he eyes his competitive senior debut for the club.

The 17-year-old winger impressed for Newcastle in pre-season as he featured regularly for Eddie Howe’s first-team before returning to the Under-21s set-up. But with Newcastle in action against League Two side Bromley on Sunday afternoon at St James’ Park - Sanusi has been called up to the matchday squad for the first time in a competitive match.

It comes less than 18 months after his arrival from Birmingham City’s Academy in 2023. Since then, Sanusi has been fast-tracked through the ranks at Newcastle and onto the fringes of the first-team squad.

With Howe set to rotate his squad significantly after a busy festive schedule, Sanusi could be handed an opportunity to get competitive minutes at St James’ Park. Fellow Under-21s player Alex Murphy is also part of the matchday squad.

While Murphy will be allowed to leave Newcastle on loan this month, the club plan on keeping Sanusi around to continue his development on Tyneside.

“I've just been here for a year and I'm only 17 so I think I've got a bit of time to think about that sort of stuff so I'm not really keen on [going out on loan] right now,” Sanusi admitted earlier this season. “I just want to break into the first team.”

Will Osula is also with the squad and could be handed his second competitive start for the club in Alexander Isak’s absence. But the likes of Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron will all give Howe attacking options against the League Two outfit.

Lewis Miley, 18, is set to be handed his first start since March 2024 while Martin Dubravka, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos are all at St James’ Park but Howe has opted to keep the Slovakian in goal. Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar are also back available after serving their respective yellow-card suspensions.

Newcastle will be looking to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for only the second time under Howe. The Magpies have previously been beaten by lower-league sides Cambridge United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Newcastle United confirmed XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Kelly, Targett; Joelinton, Longstaff, Miley; Almiron, Barnes, Osula

Subs: Vlachodimos, Tonali, Gordon, Hall, Livramento, Burn, A. Murphy, Guimaraes, Sanusi